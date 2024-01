PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstanis will compete in two sports at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

In particular, Kazakh athletes will participate in three events, Ladies 1,000m (Short track), Men's 500m (Short track), and 2x6km Women + 2x7.5km Men Mixed Relay (Biathlon), that are scheduled to begin at 4 pm, 4.45 pm and 5.15 pm Astana time.