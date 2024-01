PyeongChang 2018 Feb 23 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to compete in three sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, Team Kazakhstan is scheduled to perform in three sports at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, SPORTINFORM reports.

Figure Skating

Ladies Single Skating Free Skating

Elizabet Tursynbaeva

Start time 7:00 am*

Speed Skating

Men's 1,000m

Fyodor Mezentsev, Denis Kuzin, Stanislav Palkin

Start time 4:00 pm*



Biathlon

Men's 4x7.5km Relay

Maxim Braun, Vassiliy Podkorytov, Timur Khamitgatin, Roman Yeremin

Start time 5:15 pm*

*Astana time