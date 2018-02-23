  • kz
    PyeongChang 2018 Feb 24 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to compete in two sports

    21:22, 23 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Team Kazakhstan is scheduled to perform in two sports at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Cross-Country Skiing
    Men's 50km Mass Start Classic
    Alexey Poltoranin, Yevgeniy Velichko, Vitaliy Pukhkalo, Denis Volotka
    Start time 11:00 am*

    Speed Skating
    Men's Mass Start Semifinal 1
    Fedor Mezentsev
    Start time 5:45 pm*

    *Astana time


    Photo: Daniyar Mailybayev

     

    Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
