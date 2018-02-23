PyeongChang 2018 Feb 24 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to compete in two sports
21:22, 23 February 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Team Kazakhstan is scheduled to perform in two sports at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, SPORTINFORM reports.
Cross-Country Skiing
Men's 50km Mass Start Classic
Alexey Poltoranin, Yevgeniy Velichko, Vitaliy Pukhkalo, Denis Volotka
Start time 11:00 am*
Speed Skating
Men's Mass Start Semifinal 1
Fedor Mezentsev
Start time 5:45 pm*
*Astana time
Photo: Daniyar Mailybayev