PyeongChang 2018 Feb 24 Schedule: Team Kazakhstan to compete in two sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Team Kazakhstan is scheduled to perform in two sports at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, SPORTINFORM reports.

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's 50km Mass Start Classic

Alexey Poltoranin, Yevgeniy Velichko, Vitaliy Pukhkalo, Denis Volotka

Start time 11:00 am*

Speed Skating

Men's Mass Start Semifinal 1

Fedor Mezentsev

Start time 5:45 pm*



*Astana time





Photo: Daniyar Mailybayev