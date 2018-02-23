  • kz
    PyeongChang 2018: Figure skater Tursynbaeva aims to be in Top 10

    09:59, 23 February 2018
    PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva on Friday performed her free skating program at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics ladies' singles figure skating, Kazinform reports. 

    Tursynbaeva scored 118.30 points for free skating program at the Gangneung Ice Arena and is currently placed 6th. Her total score is 177.12 as she earned 58.82 points for the short program performance on Wednesday.

    Elizabet told Kazinform correspondent that her free skating performance went according to the plan.

    "I tried to make no mistakes. But this is Olympics, the entire world is watching, so I was a little bit nervous," she said.

    Elizabet revealed that she aims to rank among the top 10 figure skaters at the PyeongChang Olympics.

    "The main goal is to rank among the top 10 athletes. Let's just wait till the end of the free skating program. It will be a huge achievement for me to rank among the 10 best figure skaters. I performed despite injuries," she added.





