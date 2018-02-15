PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh biathletes miss podium

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's biathletes failed to challenge the podium at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the women's 15-kilometer individual race, Kazakhstan was represented by Olga Poltoranina, Galina Vishnevskaya, Darya Klimina, and Alina Raikova. Unfortunately, all four women were not among the 40 top biathletes to finish the race.

Vishnevskaya covered the distance in 46 minutes 23.4 seconds, finishing 45th. Poltoranina reached the finish line in 46 minutes 37.4 seconds, she is in 46th place. Meanwhile, Raikova (46:37.4 minutes) and Klimina (46:44.4) finished 48th and 51st, respectively.

Sweden's Hanna Oeberg (41:07.2) claimed the Olympic gold. Slovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina (41:31.9) grabbed silver medal, while bronze was taken by Laura Dahlmeier of Germany (41:48.4).



Photo: Izturgan Aldauyev