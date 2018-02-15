PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh female athletes out of freestyle skiing aerials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM None of the Kazakh female athletes qualified for the finals of the freestyle skiing aerials event at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, SPORTINFORM has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Of the four of our athletes, Zhanbota Aldabergenova, who earned 81.07 points, was the closest to the finals by taking the 7th place in Qualification 2. As to other participants from our country, Marzhan Akzhigit (79.17), Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva (58.58), and Ayana Zholdas (51.01) finished 12th, 16th, and 18th, respectively.

"I was really excited as it was my first Olympics. To be honest, I am still reeling in shock. I would like to say thank you to all our fans for their support," commented Marzhan Akzhigit.



Photo: Daniyar Mailybaev