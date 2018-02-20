PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh speed skaters sneak into finals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's speed skaters on Tuesday passed the heats for Men's 500m event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Kazinform reports.

All Kazakhstani athletes - Denis Nikisha, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev and Abzal Azhgaliyev finished third on their respective heats. However, they managed to sneak into the Men's 500m finals due to decision of the judges who penalized Canadian Charles Hamelin, Dutch Sjinkie Knegt and Olympic athlete from Russia Pavel Sitnikov.



Finals are scheduled for Thursday.