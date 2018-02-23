  • kz
    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh speed skaters upset in men's 1000m

    18:15, 23 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Denis Kuzin and two more male speed skaters participated in the men's 1000m event at the PyeongChang Olympic Games on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kuzin posted the best time of 1:10.13 among Kazakhstani speed skaters to finish in 27th place.

    Kazakhstan's Stanislav Palkin and Fedor Mezentsev, who also run in the event, clocked 1:10.149 and 1:10.62, respectively. They crossed the finish line in 29th and 33rd places.

    Clocking a time of 1:07.95, Dutch Kjeld Nuis claimed gold. Silver went to Hazard Lorentzen of Norway (1:07.99). South Korean Kim Tae-Yun settled for bronze.

    "I still have things to work on. If I'm given a chance, I'll train for two more years to participate in the Asian Games. What did my performance lack? I have no idea, but we will analyze and make conclusions," Kuzin said after the event.

    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
