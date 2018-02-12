  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakhstan's Yeremin 52nd in 12.5 km Men's Pursuit

    22:54, 12 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathlete Roman Yeremin finished in 52nd place in 12.5 km Men's Pursuit race in PyeongChang, SPORTINFORM reports.  

    The 21-year-old athlete was the only representative of Kazakhstan in this race. Roman missed eight shots.

    Martin Fourcade of France won the race becoming three-time Olympic champion. The silver unexpectedly went to the 20-year-old Sebastian Samuelson from Sweden, and Germany's Benedikt Doll claimed bronze.

    Earlier today, Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya became 20th in the same discipline among women.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!