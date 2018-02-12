PyeongChang 2018: Kazakhstan's Yeremin 52nd in 12.5 km Men's Pursuit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathlete Roman Yeremin finished in 52nd place in 12.5 km Men's Pursuit race in PyeongChang, SPORTINFORM reports.

The 21-year-old athlete was the only representative of Kazakhstan in this race. Roman missed eight shots.

Martin Fourcade of France won the race becoming three-time Olympic champion. The silver unexpectedly went to the 20-year-old Sebastian Samuelson from Sweden, and Germany's Benedikt Doll claimed bronze.

Earlier today, Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya became 20th in the same discipline among women.