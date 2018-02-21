PyeongChang 2018: No cross-country skiing team sprint final for Kazakhstan

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's men failed to advance to the cross-country skiing team sprint final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

The men's team consisting of Alexey Poltoranin and Denis Volotka clocked the distance in 16:30.10, finishing 26.13 minutes behind the leaders.



Norway and France took the lead posting the time of 16:03.97 and 16:04.45, respectively.



American, Italian and Canadian skiers became the lucky losers.