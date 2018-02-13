  • kz
    PyeongChang 2018: Skier Poltoranin gets through to Sprint quarterfinals

    16:08, 13 February 2018
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh skier Alexey Poltoranin has qualified for the next stage of the Sprint Classic event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the qualification of the Olympic Men's Sprint Classic in PyeongChang, Kazakh skier Alexey Poltoranin came 13th as he covered 1.4 km within 3 minutes and 14.43 seconds. This made it possible for him to qualify for the quarterfinals to compete among the top 30 best athletes.

    It is to be recalled that earlier Kazakhstan's Anna Shevchenko, who finished 27th, made it into the quarterfinals of the Women's Sprint Classic.

    The quarterfinals start at 5:00 p.m. Astana time.

     

