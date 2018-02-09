PyeongChang 2018 venues

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Shortly before the start of the XXIII Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Republic of Korea, Kazinform presents useful information about the venues of this leading international sporting event.

The sports facilities are located close to each other. It takes just half an hour for an Olympic athlete to get from one stadium to another.

Alpensia Biathlon Centre





The venue is located in the Alpensia resort.

It was built in 1995 and hosted biathlon event of the 1999 Asian Winter Games. It was later on renovated in 2009. The venue was also used for IBU Biathlon World Cup in 2008 and IBU Biathlon World Championships in 2009. The capacity of the venue is 7,500 (4,500 Seats / 3,000 Standing).

Gangneung Oval





The Gangneung Oval is a speed skating oval in South Korea, which will be used for the speed skating competitions at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The venue consists of a double track 400 m rink and has a capacity of 8000 seats. Construction of the facility started on October 29, 2014. The speed skating rink was delivered by January 2017, in time for the first event in February: 2017 World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships.

Alpensia Cross-Country Centre





Alpensia Cross-Country Centre is a sports venue near the Biathlon Centre in the Alpensia resort. It will host skiing competitions. It was built in 1998 and renovated in 2009.

Gangneung Ice Arena





It will be the venue for two sports: figure skating and short track speed skating. The facility was inaugurated on December 14, 2016. The cost of construction for the Olympics is 85 million USD. The seating capacity is 12,000.

Alpensia Sliding Centre





The Alpensia Sliding Centre is a bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton track that is located in Alpensia Resort, South Korea, located in the district of PyeongChang. The capacity of the venue is 7,000. The track is 2,018 metres long to commemorate the Olympic Games. Its width is 1.40 m. The altitude of the track goes from 940 m down to 800 m at finish level.

Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre

It is a multi-purpose stadium located at Alpensia Resort. It will host ski jumping and nordic combined events during the 2018 Winter Olympics. The stadium holds a maximum of 13,500 spectators, and was built in 2008.

Gangneung Hockey Centre





The indoor arena is currently in the coastal city of Gangneung. It will be one of the two venues for the ice hockey events at the 2018 Winter Olympics, serving as the main venue for the men's tournament and medal matches. The cost of construction for the venue was estimated to be 108 billion won (about $90 million US). Construction started in July 2014 and was completed in March 2017. The capacity is 10,000.

Kwandong University Gymnasium





It is located on the grounds of Catholic Kwandong University in Gangneung. During the 2018 Winter Olympics, it will be one of the two venues for Ice Hockey battles. Construction started in June 2014 and was completed in February 2017. The seating capacity is 6,000.

Gangneung Curling Centre





In 2018, it will be used for curling events. From time to time, it hosted figure skating, short track speed skating, and curling competitions. The seating capacity is 3,500.

Bokwang Phoenix Park





This venue is divided into freestyle skiing (4,000 spectators) and snowboard (6,250) sections.

Yongpyong Alpine Centre





It is the largest ski and snowboard resort in the Republic of Korea.

Slalom, biathlon, snowboard competitions are held there. Foreign investors spent $84 million to construct the resort for 18,000 people. Moreover, another $50 million was invested in advance of the Olympics.

Jeongseon Alpine Centre





Jeongseon Alpine Centre is the second alpine skiing area for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

It is located on the site of Gariwang mountain, in the township of Bukpyeong in the county of Jeongseon. During the Olympics, it will host the alpine speed events of Downhill, Super-G, and Combined. It will accommodate 18,000 spectators.

PyeongChang Olympic Stadium





It is a temporary venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. PyeongChang Olympic Stadium is located in Daegwallyeong-myeon, in the precinct of the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza, about 2 km northeast of Alpensia Resort. The 35,000-seat stadium is pentagonal in design. Adjacent to the stadium is an Olympic exhibition hall, traditional food markets, and other attractions, which will remain as heritage facilities, and the medal plaza which will host medal ceremonies.