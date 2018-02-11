PyeongChang 2018: Yulia Galysheva wins historic moguls bronze for Kazakhstan

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yulia Galysheva made history in PyeongChang as she grabbed the first Olympic medal for Kazakhstan in Moguls, Kazinform reports.

Galysheva finished 7th in the Ladies' Moguls Qualification at the Phoenix Park in PyeongChang on Friday. The result allowed her to advance to the Ladies' Moguls Finals.



In the Ladies' Moguls Final 1, Galysheva found herself in the 7th place with the score of 75.10. Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe demonstrated the highest score of 79.50.



In the Final 2, Galysheva finished 6th among 12 freestyle skiers and sneaked into the Final 3.



Only 6 athletes proceeded to the Final 3, including the Kazakhstani. Based on the rules, she had to start first.



Galysheva managed to rebound herself with a score of 77.40, securing her the bronze medal.



French Perrine Laffont claimed gold. Silver went to Canadian Dufour-Lapointe.



This is the first Olympic medal for Kazakhstan in moguls.







