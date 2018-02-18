PyeongChang: Kazakhstan’s cross country skiers in top 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In PyeongChang Olympics Kazakhstan skiers finished with the top ten men's relayon Sunday, Kazinform refers to the National Olympics Committee website.

"The team were in the lead after the first round due to performance of Alexey Poltoranin, but unfortunately Yevgeniy Velichko, Vitaliy Pukhkalo and Denis Volotka could not keep it up", according to the Committee.

Therefore, the cross country skiing resulted for Kazakhstani team with the 8th place.

"Like I said my shape is getting better. Six days are left till 50 km. I hope everything will be okay. Today it was not windy and did not snow, which made it easy to race. I estimated the chances of our guys and, therefore, tried to make more time for them", Alexey Poltoranin commented.

"Of course I wish I did better job. But I did my best. I apologize to all the fans. I wish I performed better", said Yevgeniy Velichko.

The winners in the relay are the Norwegian team. Olympic athletes from Russia are the second. The French team are on the third place.