PyeongChang medal standings: Kazakhstan in 28th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan is in the 28th place in the 2018 Winter Olympics medal standings, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Norway continues to lead with 13 gold, 14 silver, and 11 bronze medals, followed by Germany (13-8-7).

Team Canada is third with 11 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Kazakhstan with one bronze medal is 28th.

As previously reported, at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Kazakhstan is represented in 9 sports.