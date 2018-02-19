PyeongChang medal standings: Kazakhstan ranks 25th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is in the 25th place with one bronze medal in the overall medals tally at the Olympic Games ongoing in PeyongChang, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

Our team shares this position with Liechtenstein and Latvia that also have one bronze medal apiece. It is worth mentioning that Yulia Galysheva made history in PyeongChang as she grabbed the first Olympic medal for Kazakhstan in Moguls.

In the total medal count, the Norwegian team is now leading with eleven gold medals, nine silver medals, and eight bronze medals, pushing aside Germany's team which had been the leader of the 2018 Winter Olympics since it began.

Thus, Germany is in the 2nd place with 10 gold medals, 6 silver medals, and 4 bronze ones.

Canada comes 3rd having 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals



The XXIII Winter Olympic Games are held in PyeongChang from 9th to 25th February.