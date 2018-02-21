PyeongChang medal standings: U.S. closer to top 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan ranks 25th in the overall medals tally at the Olympic Games ongoing in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

In the total medal count, the Norwegian team is leading with thirteen gold medals, eleven silver medals, and nine bronze medals. Germany ranks second (12 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze medals), while Canada takes the third place (9 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze).

The Dutch athletes are in the fourth place having 6 gold medals, 6 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals. In the meantime, the United State comes fifth with 6 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals.



The Kazakh team shares the 25th position with Liechtenstein and Latvia. As Kazinform earlier reported, Yulia Galysheva made history in PyeongChang as she grabbed the first Olympic medal for Kazakhstan in Moguls.

The XXIII Winter Olympic Games are held in PyeongChang from 9th to 25th February.