PyeongChang: Norway in the lead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's competitions in PyeongChang have resulted in the 25th place for Kazakhstan in the total medal tally.

Kazakhstan's team is sharing the position with Liechtenstein and Latvia each of which also have one bronze medal.

The leader still remains Norway with 11 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 8 bronze medals.

Germany ranks 2nd having won 11 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 5 bronze medals.

On the 3rd place is Canadian team with 8 gold medals, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals.



The Dutch athletes have 6 gold medals, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals and hold the 4th place.

France is 5th in the top 5 - 5 gold medals, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.