PyeongСhang 2018: Kazakh athlete participating on Feb 10

PYEONGСHANG. KAZINFORM It is now known who of the Kazakh athletes will participate on Saturday, February 10, in the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today the Winter Olympics was officially declared open. The first Kazakh Olympic athletes have already participated in respective events. Kazakhstan's freestyle skiers - female Yuliya Galysheva, and male Dmitriy Reikherd and Pavel Kolmakov qualified for the finals of the PyeongChang Olympics.

The schedule of the competitions for tomorrow, February 10 (Astana time):

Cross-country skiing

13:15 Women, 7.5 km / 7.5 skiathlon: Yelena Kolomina, Anna Shevchenko, Valeriya Tyuleneva

Short-track speed skating

16:00 Men, 1,500 m: Denis Nikisha, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev

16:44 Women, 500 m: Anastasiya Krestova

Luge

16:10 Men, the first and second runs: Nikita Kopyrenko

Biathlon

17:15 Women, 7.5 km sprint: Galina Vishnevskaya, Olga Poltoranina, Alina Raikova, Darya Klimina, Yelizaveta Belchenko.