  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Pyongyang confirms launch of new missile capable of reaching US

    10:33, 29 November 2017
    Photo: None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korean broadcaster KCTV announced Wednesday that the latest missile launched by the Pyongyang regime is a new model of the intercontinental ballistic missile dubbed Hwasong-15, which is capable of reaching the entire territory of the United States, EFE reports.

    As is the norm, North Korea's veteran newsreader Ri Chun-Hee made the announcement of the successful launch that was authorized and witnessed first-hand by the country's leader, Kim Jong-un.

    This is the first launch by Pyongyang in two and a half months.

    The missile was fired into the Sea of Japan and flew for more than 900 kilometers and reached a height of 4,000 kilometers, which is the highest a North Korean missile has flown to date and indicates a new and dangerous advancement of the regime's weapons program.

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!