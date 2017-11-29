Pyongyang confirms launch of new missile capable of reaching US

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korean broadcaster KCTV announced Wednesday that the latest missile launched by the Pyongyang regime is a new model of the intercontinental ballistic missile dubbed Hwasong-15, which is capable of reaching the entire territory of the United States, EFE reports.

As is the norm, North Korea's veteran newsreader Ri Chun-Hee made the announcement of the successful launch that was authorized and witnessed first-hand by the country's leader, Kim Jong-un.

This is the first launch by Pyongyang in two and a half months.

The missile was fired into the Sea of Japan and flew for more than 900 kilometers and reached a height of 4,000 kilometers, which is the highest a North Korean missile has flown to date and indicates a new and dangerous advancement of the regime's weapons program.