Pyotr Devyatkin killed himself over debts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former hockey player, participant of the 1998 Olympic Games Pyotr Devyatkin committed suicide over bank loan debts, a suicide note found by him reads so.

According to his brother Alexander, Pyotr failed to find a job to keep his family and pay off his loan in a bank.

“He wrote: “I am sorry, but I cannot live anymore with these debts. Love you all”, said Alexander. “He came to Novosibirsk from Poronaysk and was planning to go to Moscow, but something went wrong,” he adds.

Pyotr Devyatkin committed suicide on September 10 on a children’s yard at Nemirovich-Danchenko Street in Novosibirsk. Passersby found his body and called an emergency care brigade and law-enforcement employees.

In recent years, Devyatkin worked as a children's coach in Sakhalin. He had a wife and a little child.

Pyotr Gennadyevich Devyatkin was born March 8, 1977 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He was a quarter-finalist of the 1998 Winter Olympic Games, champion of Russia in 1995 and champion of the 1999 Asian Games.