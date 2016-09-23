Qantas plane evacuated in Perth

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Australia's Perth airport was at the center of a dramatic airplane evacuation Friday after the cockpit and passenger cabin began to fill with fumes and smoke.

The Qantas Link Fokker 100 flight was traveling from Newman to Perth with 97 passengers and five crew on board.

Emergency services were on the scene when the plane touched down at 11:36 a.m. local time.



"At 11:50 a.m. local time this morning the Western Australia (WA) Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) received a call from Perth Airport's fire service that a Qantas Link Fokker 100 had declared an emergency, with 102 people on board," a WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson told CNN.



"The Airport declared a full emergency and DFES responded for assistance with 10 crew," the spokesperson said. "All 102 people on the plane were evacuated safely after reports of fumes in the cockpit and the cabin filling with smoke. No dangerous goods were detected on board."



