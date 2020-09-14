QARAGANDY MARATHON-2020 to be held online

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The field and track athletics federation of Karaganda region invites all to take part in the QARAGANDY MARATHON-2020. It will take place from 06 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. October 10 online due to quarantine regulation.

The QARAGANDY MARATHON is a race of 5 km, 10 km, 21 km semi-marathon, 42 km 195 m marathon distances. The runner may choose the distance and submit results to the organizers.

The registration is available at qaragandy-marathon.kz/ru since September 13.