Qatar Airways launches World's longest non-stop flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Flight QR920 of Qatar Airways took the title of the longest non-stop commercial flight in the World after it landed in Auckland.

The flight from Doha's Hamed International took 16 hours and 20 minutes. The return service from Auckland Airport is planned to take 17 hours and 30, according to flightradar24.com

The 14,534 kilometer (9,031 mile) flight is operated by Qatar Airways on Boeing 777-2DZ (LR).

The previous record for the longest flight by time was held by Emirates with its direct Auckland-Dubai.

Air-India has a longer flight by distance - Delhi-San Francisco covering 15,298 kilometers (14 hours and 30 minutes).

Next year Singapore Airlines may regain the record when it resumes its flights to New York Newark with a new version of the Airbus A350 XWB called the A350-900ULR.