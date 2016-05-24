Qatar interested in import of meat from Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qatar is interested in import of meat from Kazakhstan, Kazakh Ambassador to Qatar Mr. Askar Shokybayev said on Tuesday.

"Much to my regret, I must admit that there is much room for improvement of our commercial and economic cooperation. Two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Qatar amounted to over $400,000 last year. But, there is good news. Qatar is very interested in import of Kazakhstani meat, lamb, honey and dried fruit," Ambassador Shokybayev noted.

Kazakhstani diplomat believes that Astana and Doha must launch direct air travel in order to develop bilateral cooperation.

According to the Statistics Committee under the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar totaled $463,000 and $354,000 in 2015 and 2014 respectively.