Qatar, Kazakhstan launch new cargo flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first cargo flight of Qatar Airways Cargo has landed at Almaty International Airport, Trend reports.

The press service of the airport said that Boeing 777-200 delivered medicines, spare parts and electronics. At the initial stage, the Doha-Almaty flight will be operated twice a week.



"The new flight connecting Doha and Almaty will give Almaty International Airport the opportunity to adopt the best international experience of cargo transportation and will be a significant step in the development of the airport as a regional logistics hub," said the message.



Qatar Airways Cargo plans to deliver in Doha not only Kazakh goods, but also those from neighboring regions. Also, the new flight will help develop trade and economic cooperation between Qatar and Kazakhstan.



"Qatar, one of the most economically developed countries with the largest GDP in the world and the largest oil exporter, is interested in importing food products from Kazakhstan, in particular flour, grain, meat, etc.," the press service of the airport added.