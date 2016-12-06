Qatar's participation in EXPO 2017 discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan Ahmad At-Tamimi discussed expansion and strengthening of trade and economic ties between the two countries at the meeting in Astana this week, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The sides also touched upon the participation of the Qatari delegation in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 and interaction within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



Utmost attention was paid to the organization of work of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) headquartered in Astana.



Recall that the idea to create the Islamic Organization for Food Security was one of landmark initiatives put forward by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the largest interstate association of Muslim states consisting of 57 countries with a collective population of over 1,5 billion people