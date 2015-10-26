Qatar to channel $100 mln into joint investment fund with Kazakhstan - Dossayev

DOHA. KAZINFORM - Qatar will invest about $100 million into the Kazakhstan-Qatar investment fund, according to Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy.

"Our relations, especially in the commercial and economic sphere, have high potential. I believe that the documents which will be signed today and those which will be discussed during our joint meetings with local businessmen and Qatari officials suggest that Qatar can potentially become one of the Middle East's largest investors in Kazakhstan. We are to discuss investments into agriculture, real estate, hotel sector, and petrochemical industry," Minister Dossayev said of the upcoming talks with Qatari business circles. In his words, Kazakhstan and Qatar will also step up cooperation in culture and sports. The Kazakhstani official stressed that President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit is of paramount importance and will give a new impulse to Kazakhstan-Qatar cooperation. Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is on an official visit to Doha, Qatar.