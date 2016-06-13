Qatar to mull investments into outpatient clinics' construction in rural areas of Kazakhstan

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar Mr. Askar Shokybayev met with Executive Director of the Qatar Development Fund Misfer Al-Hajri on June13 in Doha.

At the meeting the sides discussed the implementation of a construction project of a school named after Sheikh of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Astana. Earlier it was reported that the Qatar Development Fund had earmarked $13 million to this end.



According to Mr. Al-Hajri, the Qatar Development Fund and the Astana city administration remain in touch and work towards the speediest implementation of this project.



Ambassador Shokybayev suggested the Qatari side looking into the possibility of participating in other socially important projects in Kazakhstan, for instance, investing into construction of outpatient clinics in rural areas of the country.



Mr. Al-Hajri said the fund is ready to expand cooperation with Astana and participate in the most socially important projects in Kazakhstan.