Qatari businessmen learn about perspective Kazakhstan's investment projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the support of Kazakh Invest, a Qatari business delegation led by the Chairman of the Association of Qatari business people, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, visited the cities of Almaty and Astana, where they got acquainted with a range of investment projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The trip was the return visit of the Qatari business delegation after the April meeting with representatives of Kazakh Invest in Doha.



Business meetings were organized with major Kazakhstani companies and holdings in Astana and Almaty. Kazakh Invest made a presentation of a number of specific investment projects for the attention of the Qatari delegation.



In Almaty, Gettco Construction Division, the largest Qatar construction company expressed interest in implementing projects in the field of commercial real estate and hotel business, presented by Almaty companies. Eurasia Holding presented its investment projects in metallurgy, development and agriculture. Al Sawari of Qatar was presented with the project for the construction of the large theme park near Almaty.







The meeting of Qatar business people with the Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest, Saparbek Tuyakbayev, was held in Astana. At the meeting, Kazakh businessmen briefed their Qatari colleagues on the projects in the sphere of agro-industrial complex, tourism industry, petrochemistry, and metallurgy.



The project for the reconstruction and modernization of the sports and entertainment complex Tabaga was presented to Qatari investors in order to increase the capacity to 5,000 people a day. The business delegation got acquainted with the project for the construction of an oil refinery in South Kazakhstan region for the processing of hydrocarbon raw materials up to 2 million tons for the production of grade 5 engine oil and petrochemical products.



The project for deep processing of turkey meat to 100,000 tons per year generated intense interest among Qatari businessmen. The prospects of cooperation with the BI Group and KTZ Express companies were also discussed in Astana.



The agreements reached during the visit of the business delegation of Qatar will be actively studied during the upcoming months. Therefore, in the near future a business trip of the Kazakh delegation to Qatar will be organized. In addition, Qatari businessmen are going to visit a number of regions of Kazakhstan with the aim of studying in detail the investment opportunities of the regions.