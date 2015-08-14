Qazaq Air Company launched website with online booking options

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New air company of Kazakhstan Qazaq Air launched its new official website www.flyqazaq.com with online flight booking options.

On the main page of the website, the company offers tickets to three main directions: Almaty-Astana (August 27) and Almaty-Shymkent (August 29) at the price of 10495 tenge and Almaty-Pavlodar (August 28) for 10916 tenge.

Qazaq Air is a new regional air company for serving domestic flights in Kazakhstan. The company is owned by "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC. The company was registered in April 2015. The fleet of the company features three Bombardier Q400 NextGen planes.