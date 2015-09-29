  • kz
    Qazaq Air expands flight routes

    10:37, 29 September 2015
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Qazaq Air launches direct flights from Aktobe to Shymkent, Atyrau and Kostanay.

    The first flights will be operated on October 2 en Aktobe-Shymkent-Aktobe and Aktobe-Atyrau-Aktobe routes. The flights will be performed each Monday, Wednesday and Friday by a 78-seat economy-class Bombardier Q400. "Ticket prices are relatively cheap. For instance, a ticket to Shymkent costs 15,688 tenge, to Atyrau - 12,187 tenge and to Kostanay - 11,688 tenge," Vice Chairperson of JSC Aktobe International Airport Erlan Kusman says.

    Qazaq Air airline company was established in April 2015 by NWF Samruk-Kazyna. The company operates mainly regional flights.

