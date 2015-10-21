Qazaq Air launches Almaty-Taldykorgan-Astana flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since early November Kazakhstan's airline "Qazaq Air" launches flight from Almaty to Astana through Taldykorgan, this has been informed by commercial director of Qazaq Air Adel Dauletbek during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

He explained that at the moment a road between Almaty and Taldykorgan is in a state of reconstruction. This brings some difficulties to residents of Taldykorgan. For example, in order to depart abroad or to the capital city Taldykorgan residents have to travel to Almaty. According to him, in early November the company plans to launch flights to Almaty and Astana. He also added that from October 2 the airline started flights on the route Shymkent - Atyrau and Shymkent - Aktobe. Recall that Qazaq Air was established in April 2015 as Samruk-Kazyna NWF's subsidiary. The first flight of the airline took place in August 27, 2015 on the route Almaty - Astana. The airline's fleet includes aircraft such as BombardierQ400 with capacity of 76/78 seats in economy class service. Today, the airline operates flights to destinations: Almaty - Astana, Almaty - Pavlodar, Almaty -Shymkent, Almaty - Kostanay, Shymkent - Pavlodar, Shymkent - Aktobe, Aktobe - Kostanay, Aktobe - Atyrau.