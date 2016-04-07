Qazaq Air likely to launch flight to Semey

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's newly established airline Qazaq Air announced today it may open a new internal route to Semey, East Kazakhstan region. According to the company's top-officials, the launch of the new route is dedicated to Qazaq Air's first anniversary.

“We are planning to open new routes this year. We also intend to audit other airports of the country to study the opportunities of launching new flights,” Commerical Director of Qazaq Air Adel Dauletbek said.

On Saturday, Qazaq Air will launch a new flight from Almaty to Kyzylorda. The flights will be operated twice a week: on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The cost of one-way ticket will make at least 12,500 tenge.

Recall that Qazaq Air launched its first flight on August 28, 2015 from Almaty to Pavlodar.

