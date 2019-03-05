  • kz
    Qazaq Air to connect Kazakhstan with more international destinations

    10:40, 05 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINORM Qazaq Air gained a permit to operate international air services, Kazinform reports.

    It plans to start new routes, such as Almaty-Bishkek-Almaty, Almaty-Osh-Almaty, Atyrau-Astrakhan-Atyrau, Atyrau-Mineralnye Vody-Atyrau, Atyrau-Tbilisi-Atyrau, Aktau-Tbilisi-Aktau, Aktau-Grozny-Aktau, Ust-Kamenogorsk-Novosibirsk-Ust-Kamenogorsk, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Commitee informs.

    On the eve of Nauryz, on March 21 the first passengers will get a chance to travel to Bishkek from Almaty. The flights will be operated twice a week then.

