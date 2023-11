ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Qazaq Air Company to expand its flights network since May 6, 2016. The Almaty-Semey flight will be launched.

The new route will be operated by Bombardier Q400NextGen twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The length of the flight will be about 1 hour 35 minutes. The ticket prices will start at 15 597 tenge.