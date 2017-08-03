Qazaq Air to launch Astana-Zhezkazgan flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM QAZAQ AIR airline has announced the launch of new regular Astana-Zhezkazgan flight, Kazinform cites the company press service.

"Every Saturday from August 19, 2017, the residents and guests of Astana will be able to travel to the 'copper capital' of Kazakhstan on the board of a comfortable Bombardier Q400 NextGen. The lowest price for a 55-minute flight from Astana to Zhezkazgan is KZT13,366, including the fees. Tickets from Zhezkazgan to the capital will cost KZT13,662, including all the fees," the company said in a statement.

It is noted that travelers from Zhezkazgan will be offered convenient connections for flights to Almaty. The cost of such a flight starts from KZT 20,878.

The flight from the southern capital to Zhezkazgan connecting in Astana will cost from KZT20,207, including the fees.

"We are sure the new direction will come useful both for the capital citizens, who can visit the large industrial city of Kazakhstan, and for the Zhezkazgan residents, who can travel to Astana and Almaty," said Adel Dauletbek, Commercial Director of QAZAQ AIR.