Qazaq Air to launch new flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Qazaq Air airline expands the network of its regional flights, the company's press service reports.

On September 17, 2015 the company will launch a new flight from Kostanay to Almaty. The length of the flight is 2 hours 35 minutes. It will be operated by a 78-seat Bombardier Q400 plane. One-way economy-class ticket will cost from 15,496 tenge with airport fees included. The company plans also to open three new routes in western part of Kazakhstan: Shymkent-Aktobe, Aktobe-Atyrau and Kostanay-Aktobe. Qazaq Air JSC is a new air company of Kazakhstan operating regional flights. 100% of shares of the company belong to JSC Samruk-Kazyna.