Qazaq Aruy 2019 crowned in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the spring holiday of Nauryz, the Qazaq Aruy 2019 beauty pageant ended in Astana, Kazinform cites Elorda Aqparat.

The final of the national contest took place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. 18 contestants from various regions of the country competed for the Qazaq Aruy 2019 crown. The contestants were also to demonstrate their knowledge of the traditions and customs of the Kazakh people. The main criterion is the proficiency in the state language.

Pavlodar region's Saniya Temerkhanova won the contest. The first place was taken by Aikhanym Orynbekova of Karaganda region, Anna Vaidurova of Astana, and Saya Tursynbekova of Pavlodar region bagged the first, second, and third runner-up awards, respectively.



The contest consisted of three stages: creative, intellectual, and Kazakh designers' dresses defile.