Qazaq Kuresi Grand Prix held in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Qazaq Kuresi Grand Prix held in East Kazakhstan region brought together 90 wrestlers from 30 states of the world.

Wrestelers from Italy, Romania and the Netherlands took part in the tournament for the first time. The tournament was held for the seventh time.

In the 70kg final event, Georgia's Zviad Odosheshvili won top honors, Kazakhstan's Osken Toleubekov won silver and Moldovan wrestler Geordje Roku wrapped up in the top three.







In the 80kg weight class Tajikistan's Hamroz Radjabov won gold. In the 80+ final Kazakhstan's Aibek Nugymarov was the best.

