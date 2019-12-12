Qazaq Kuresi World Championships to gather wrestlers from 40 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Qazaq Kuresi World Championships will take place in Aktobe on December 15-16, Kazinform reports.

It was revealed at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in the Kazakh capital on Thursday.

The event is set to bring together athletes from 40 countries, including Austria, Great Britain, Germany, Georgia, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Russia, Slovenia, Ukraine, France, and Estonia. Each country is supposed to be represented by five wrestlers.

At the press conference Qazaq Kuresi World and Asian champion Beibit Ystybayev expressed hope that the upcoming event will be held at the highest level.

The world champion titles and medals will be up for grabs in eight weight categories at the championships.

The organizers invited 20 referees, 12 from Kazakhstan and 8 foreign ones.