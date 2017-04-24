Qazaq to link Almaty and Taraz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Starting May 5, 2017, Qazaq air will launch a new Almaty-Taraz-Almaty regular flight, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the airline.

"From now on, twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays residents of the southern capital will be able to travel to one of the oldest cities of Kazakhstan on the modern comfortable airliner Bombardier Q400 NextGen", the press service said.

The cost of the ticket for the 55-minute flight will start from 12,041 tenge including airport charges.

Qazaq air is Kazakhstan's domestic regional airline founded and owned by Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.