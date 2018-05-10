QazaqGeography exhibition sets course for Aral

ASTANA. KAZINFORM QazaqGeography starts its scientific and educational exhibition for South and North Aral on May 10, the Kazakh National Geographic Society QazaqGeography said.

The route will be stretching over a distanceof almost 7,000 km through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



It is the second exhibition since 2016 when the team of the Nazarbayev University scientists as part of the Kazakh National Geographic Society left to explore hydrobiological water condition in some parts of the North Aral. The scientists detected then the reducing trend of the North Aral mean salinity that let make a preliminary conclusion that the ecological environment in the Aral Sea is improving. This year the scientists are to explore also the South Aral. Its aim is to collect data concerning biological diversity of planktonic communities, salt, phosphorous, water acidity and water contamination rates, and make unique photo and video footage.



QazaqGeography works in five directions such as geography, climate; environment, natural resources; biodiversity, tourism, traveling, regional studies; historic and cultural heritage, ethnography. It has 11 representations the countrywide.