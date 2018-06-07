Qazaqstan, Qazsport TV channels to air 2018 FIFA World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels will officially broadcast the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kazakhstan, CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation Yerlan Karin told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday.

"We are very pleased that our viewing audience will be able to watch the largest global football event on Qazaqstan and Qazsport domestic TV channels. We will broadcast all 64 matches of the international tournament. Earlier, Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation signed an agreement for 6 years from 2017 to 2022 and obtained the right to broadcast two world cups in 2018 and 2022," he said.

Yerlan Karin also told about the special projects planned within the framework of the World Cup.

According to Mr. Karin, the best football commentators will cover the matches.

It is to be recalled that the 21st FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The first match will be held June 14 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The Group Stage will end on June 28, and the final match is scheduled for July 15. The world's 32 top national teams will compete there.

The tournament will take place at 12 stadiums in 11 cities: Moscow, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, Samara, St. Petersburg, Saransk, and Sochi.