  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Qazaqstan rather than Kazakhstan - Tokayev

    08:10, 02 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of RoK Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has shared his thought about the correct way of spelling "Kazakhstan" in English.

    "In English the spelling QAZAQSTAN reflects the essence of our state more precisely, rather than KAZAKHSTAN", - Mr. Tokayev wrote on his “In English the spelling QAZAQSTAN reflects the essence of our state more precisely, rather than KAZAKHSTAN”, - Mr. Tokayev wrote on his Twitter page. ">Twitter . 

    Tags:
    Parliament Senate Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!