Qazaqstan's new TV season to be exciting - Yerlan Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qazaqstan TV channel will air Tar Zaman series dedicated to the history of Alash Party, Yerlan Karin, Chairman of JSC "Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan", revealed Monday.

According to creators, Tar zaman will tell the audience about the challenging 100 years of the Alash Party.



"The new season will be filled with many interesting series. But the most exciting premier is the 14-episode Tar zaman series," said Karin, adding that the series was turned into a feature film and screened at cinemas in cities across Kazakhstan to spark audience's interest.







"The first episode will air on March 26. It will be an interesting drama series about Kazakh intelligentsia (Alash Party) who fought for our independence in the 20th century. The series will tell about 34 historical figures, it will be a huge project. We believe it will generate the youth's interest to the Alash Party," he noted.



Yerlan Karin also mentioned that the TV channel is developing a Q-pop TV project to attract a younger audience. Well-known Kazakhstani producer and musician Yerbolat Bedelkhan will helm the project in search of the next Q-pop female supergroup.



It is to be recalled that Yerbolat Bedelkhan is the soloist of Orda band and producer of Q-pop band Ninety One.



