Qazaqstan, Turkey's TRT ink MoU

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - "Qazaqstan" Television and Radio Corporation and Turkey's TRT inked the memorandum of mutually profitable cooperation and understanding on the sidelines of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Qazaqstan's press service.

Yerlan Karin, CEO of the Board of "Qazaqstan" Television and Radio Corporation JSC, and Director General of TRT Ibrahim Eren put their signatures to the memorandum.



The main goal of the memorandum is to create and develop joint projects and share expertise. As per the memorandum, the sides will produce radio and TV shows. Qazaqstan and TRT have partnered years ago, the memorandum is called to give a new impetus to bilateral partnership and expand cooperation.



TRT is the key national broadcaster in Turkey which was founded in 1964.