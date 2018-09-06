Qazaqtany School opens its doors in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new Qazaqtany School has opened its doors at the Friendship Palace in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

The Qazaqtany School project is aimed at promoting culture, traditions, customs, philosophy and history of Kazakh people. The school is organized by the representatives of ethno-cultural centres and leaders of Zhangyru Zholy youth movement.



Those attending will familiarize themselves with bright and interesting customs and traditions of Kazakh people, learn spoken Kazakh, folk arts and crafts, attend national cuisine and national games master classes.





The unique character of the project is not just to get familiarized with traditions, history, and language, it also suggests completing immersion in the Kazakh culture through interactive lessons.



The classes will be held on Fridays, its press service said.

