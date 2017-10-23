  • kz
    Qazsport TV Channel to air Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2017

    19:40, 23 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Grand Slam Judo Tournament will be aired live by Qazsport TV Channel, Kazinform cites Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation.

    The coaching staff of the Kazakh National Judo Team decided on the roster for the Grand Slam, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 26th to 28th October this year.

    Kazakhstan's team includes:

    Men's:
    Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (60 kg)
    Yeldos Zhumakanov (66 kg)
    Gumar Kyrgyzbayev (66 kg)
    Bekadil Shaimerdenov (73 kg)
    Yrassyl Sakenuly (73 kg)
    Kazhymukan Oteuliyev (81 kg)
    Viktor Demyanenko (-100 kg)

    Women's:
    Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (48 kg)
    Nazgul Kubasheva (63 kg)
    Zere Bektaskyzy (70 kg)

     

    Tags:
    Sport
