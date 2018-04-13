Qazsport TV channel to air IIHF World Championships matches live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is set to clash with five nations at the upcoming 2018 IIHF World Championships Division I Group A in Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan".

Qazsport TV Channel will air all the matches live. Nigel Dawes, Dustin Boyd and Roman Savchenko will skip the IIHF World Championships set to be held in Budapest on April 22-28. Maksim Semyonov will wear the captain's band at the championships.



Kazakhstan will take on the hosts Hungary on April 22. On April 24, it will face off with Great Britain. Next day, the Kazakh squad will play against Italy. Two days later, Kazakhstan-Slovenia showdown will take place. Kazakhstan and Poland will clash on April 28.